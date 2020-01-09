Deposit Bonds Australia.

What are they and when and where can I use a Deposit Bond?

Deposit bonds are financial instruments that allow people to place a deposit down on a property of up to 10% instead of you the purchaser having to find the cash quickly.

These are sometimes referred to as Bank Guarantees or Deposit Guarantees because they are backed by an insurance policy that acts as a guarantee that the deposit is paid at settlement.

Why Use Deposit Bonds?

With a very fast turnaround from application submission to approval, you can move quickly and confidently when wanting to purchase a property. Removes the hassle of having to organise large amounts Cash via Loans, Bridging Finance, Substitution of Security or having to close out term cash investments, shares and so on.

Deposit Bonds for “OFF the Plan” purchasers are ideal as you get to keep your cash working for you and not being used elsewhere by developers while being protected if the Developer goes under or there are any other unforeseen circumstances that may affect settle of the property.

OTP Deposit Bonds are issued from a term of 12 months or longer, depending on the circumstances.

With OTP bonds, some companies such as Aussie Bonds allow for refunds if the settlement is early, make sure you read the conditions that apply to refunds regardless of which company you use.

High-level authority if backed by QBE, and this is a Faster & Smarter option than using cash or having to organise bank guarantees.

Once the property settles the Deposit Bond Certificate is paid in full.